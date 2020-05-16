Eric Carlson
ERIC CARLSON
Eric Carlson passed away February 6, 2020 in Williams, Arizona. He was born November 29, 1958 in Ukiah, California. He was preceded in death by his parents Norma and Cliff Singer, Fred and Sara Carlson. Eric is survived by his two children Ericia O'Campo and Jason Carlson. Grandchildren,
Andrea, Diego and Olivia. Sisters Lynn (Wayne) Carlson,
Kathy McMinn. Niece Alisha McMinn-Pugh, Nephew Taj McMinn. Grandniece & Nephew Nyah and Tyler. Brothers Richard (Marlene) Carlson, Don (Jan) Singer. Nephews Brian Singer, Chris (Stephanie) Singer. Grandnephews Ian and Nicolas. Eric was a long-standing employee with Fetzer winery in Hopland California for 20 plus years as a winemaker. He enjoyed NASCAR, kayaking, camping and fishing at the coast. Eric loved having great conversations. He never met a stranger he could not strike up a conversation with. Eric will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of services, please celebrate Eric's life with a fond memory in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 16, 2020.
