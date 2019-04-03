



ERIC KENT ZIMMERMAN



















Eric Zimmerman passed away on March 30, 2019. He was 63. Eric was born on July 16, 1955 in Berkeley, Ca to Kent and Genevieve Zimmerman. He was raised in Berkeley and in the family cabin at Serene Lakes on Donner Summit, where he became an accomplished skier. Eric graduated from Berkeley High School in 1974. He attended the University of Colorado but soon discovered he enjoyed the physical and intellectual challenges of the construction trade more than the academic life. He lived and worked in Walnut Creek as a carpenter where he met the love of his life, Karen Frey. They were married in 1988 and lived in Walnut Creek until they bought a piece of property in Potter Valley and moved there in 1990, where they built their home. During his career Eric worked for Blaze Construction in the Bay Area then partnered with Kirk Northrop, Northrop construction when he moved to Mendocino County, eventually going out on his own. He worked with many people in northern California creating their dream homes. Eric was wonderfully creative, coming up with new art projects and interests all the time. He never knew a stranger, often striking up conversations with people he met wherever he happened to be. He was always truly interested in hearing "their story". Eric and Karen traveled with friends to Canada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon. They especially enjoyed hiking and backpacking in the Sierra Mountains. Eric loved reading, taking care of his two miniature donkeys, working in his vineyard and helping friends. He is survived by his wife Karen, his brothers Kevin and Jeff Zimmerman and his sister, Kay Lincoln. A celebration of life will be held at Potter Valley United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Potter Valley School Agricultural Program. Arrangements under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary