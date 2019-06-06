Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Olsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest Olsen

Ernest Otto Olson 1927-2019









Ernie passed away May 15, 2019 after several years of declining health. He was born in Warren, MN to Otto and Pearl (Drake) Olson, who divorced when Ernie and sister Doris were preschoolers. They were raised by a loving stepfather, Raymond Cleaves. In his 40's he discovered two half-brothers (Frank and John) and a half-sister, Edna. He cherished his close relationship with these siblings. Ernie thought his rural childhood was idyllic and enjoyed sharing boyhood adventures. In 1943 at age sixteen, Ernie's family relocated to Bayshore, a suburb of S.F. He and his dad worked at the shipyards where Ernie became a marine electrician before he was eighteen.





World War II ended in 1945 and Ernie enrolled in Daly City High School. The district needed a bus driver, Ernie applied and was hired! At noon, he took kindergarteners home and after school he drove students from Daly City to Pacifica. After graduation Ernie worked as a civilian employee for the navy on Guam, followed by military service as a medic in Korea. He married Bernice Harden and they had five children. With the GI bill and working full-time he earned his degree and teaching credential. The family moved to Ukiah where Ernie had a teaching position. During Ernie's early teaching years he worked summers as a stagehand in S.F. and as the projectionist at the Ukiah Drive-in theater.





Ernie's hobby was tearing down old buildings and rehabbing fixer-uppers with the materials. His crowning achievement was the home he built for himself and his second wife, Corinne Chorneau. Ernie and Corinne enjoyed RV traveling and visiting foreign countries. One memorial trip was the two of them on one Honda 90 motorcycle up the Alaskan Inside Passage.





Music was Ernie's love. He sang in his church and college choirs. He was a long-time supporter of the Mendocino Music Festival and the Ukiah Symphony.





He was an active member of Cal RTA and the Ukiah Garden Club. Surviving him are his wife, Corinne; son Paul; daughters: Debi (Greg) Doherty, Elizabeth Olson, Julie Akin, and Linda (Mike) Perez. Stepsons Bob and Bill (Helen Duffy) Chorneau. Surviving grandchildren are: Eric (Jessica), Jeremy, Stephen (Courni) Doherty, Jacob (Jennifer) and Gabriel Johnston, Alex Olson, Miyko Olson, Cody Akin, and Chelsea (Lawrence Lazaro) Akin, and three great grandchildren: Grandson Nicholas Olson was killed in Afghanistan. Other survivors are: sister Doris (Edward) Powell; brother John (Alvina) Olson; sister-in-law Marlyne Olson; daughter-in-law Anita Moran and dear friends Wayne Harding and Tom Mon Pere. Ernie was a kind, non judgmental, and generous man who often expressed that his life was blessed. He loved his family, his home and his garden. A memorial for family and friends will be June 15, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the family home. Come share good stories. Please consider a memorial contribution to a





