

ETHEL ILENE KESTER, passed away peacefully at her husband's side at their home in Ukiah, CA, on August 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with pneumonia.

Ethel was born September 15, 1951 in Fort Bragg, Ca. She is survived by her husband and partner of 32 years, James Kester of Ukiah, son Donald Johnson of Fort Bragg, sister Beverly Wirt Engel of Ukiah, brothers Gary Nailor of Olla, Louisiana and Curt Nailor of Redding, Ca. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Hazel Nailor, sisters Elenia Johnson and Carolyn Madison, and brothers Jim Jr and John Nailor. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand kids whom she prayed for every day.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

No more pain for you, Love. Hold her for me, Jesus.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.