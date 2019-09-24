|
EULA 'JEAN' HEAL passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019 peacefully at her home in Ukiah, CA. Jean was born in Oil Trough, Arkansas on February 12th, 1944. She moved with her family to Wheatland, CA in 1951, she attended school in Wheatland through the 8th grade. She later moved to Yuba City, CA in 1958 finished school and met her husband of 58 years Larry T. Heal there. They were married on October 8th, 1960. They raised 3 children that were all born in Yuba City. The family moved to Ukiah on New Year's Day in 1967 until present. They did move once to Sebastopol for 10 years but returned to Ukiah. She has 3 children- Laura Jean Davis, Larry Tolbert Heal Jr and Kenneth Evan Heal. A sister Joyce Parker. She has six grandsons, two granddaughters, two great grandsons, 5 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren by marriage. She enjoyed quilting and needlework. Gardening, hunting and fishing with her husband. She traveled all Western and Southern states, Alaska and Hawaii. Vacationed in Arizona, Texas and all points in between. Her main activities were homemaker and her Family. In her later years it was church activities and helping people, which she enjoyed very much.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 1-8 PM at Eversole Mortuary. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at the Redwood Valley Community Church at 11 AM with burial to follow at Ukiah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Phoenix Hospice 100 San Hedrin Circle Willits Ca 95490 Tel 707-459-1818 or 800-606-9596
