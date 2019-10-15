|
Florene Ivonne Brumett passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Lonoke, Arkansas on February 27, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Brumett. Graveside services will be held on October 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ukiah Cemetery.
Flo is survived by her brother Lee Potts, her daughters Karen Chaty (husband Dennis); Judy Killen (husband Mike); Janet Dail (husband Larry); Lisa Hallman (husband David); grandchildren Melissa Chaty, Jessica Smith (husband Jake), Tony Hallman, Kelly Hallman, Shelby Killen, and Jake Dail and great-grandchildren Landon Jeffreys, Neil Hallman, Atticus Smith, and Eva Smith. John (known as JC), his brother Bo and wife Jesse & son Chuck were the first of the Brumett Clan to move to California in 1953. Flo, daugher Karen, Flo's parents Wilber & Edith Potts and brother Lee Potts followed later by train to Southern California. JC was one of 10 children (all born in Arkansas). His mother Audi Brumett and seven of dad's siblings and their spouses and children also moved to Southern California. You can only imagine how our families grew over the years. What a blessing it has been to have such a combined loving family. So many wonderful treasured family get togethers and reunions in California and Arkansas. Flo loved to read and passed that passion on to all of her girls. She sewed many of their clothes over the years and taught her daughters how to sew as well. Mom and Dad always had a vegetable garden in their back yards and mom canned vegetables and delicious soup for our family. Mom and Dad were very dedicated to God and their work in the churches we attended. They both taught Sunday School and raised their daughters to have a strong faith in God. Lifetime friendships were made over the years. Mom and dad always welcomed anyone in their home and always with love, friendship, and good food. Our family are so grateful to the family at Romes Care Home in Ukiah for their loving care and kindness over the years for both mom and dad. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 15, 2019