Fran Resendez died peacefully at home on the morning of December 7, 2019, a few days after her 70th birthday. But the really important story is the radiance that defined her life.
Frances Ellen Resendez (she always asked people to call her Fran or Franny) was the embodiment of laughter, creativity and goodwill. One friend noted that you could always tell if Fran was in the audience for a comedy because her laughter rose above everyone else. The life of the mind was essential to Fran and she took great care to nurture it, including spending her working life as a librarian and a book-seller. Fran was also a talented pianist, visual artist and poet/playwright and she used her enormous gifts to illuminate the lives of her family, friends and community. Franny possessed a deep spiritual presence that defied religious demarcations. She often said that she lived in a bubble of love. By this she did not mean that she was immune to the stresses of this world, but that she strove to retain an appreciation of the goodness around her. It may seem odd to mention Fran's love of good food after descriptions of her spiritual nature. But for Fran there were no distinctions between the delights of this world and those of the other dimensions pulsing around her. She was open to it all.
Franny is survived by her husband Armand Brint, daughter Ellie (Tessa) Crawford, son Ernie Burton, daughter-in-law Vanessa Burton and grandchildren Bennett and Hattie Burton. She is also survived by her sister Irene Resendez and niece Victoria Vesper. In addition, Franny is survived by all her loving friends in Willits, Ukiah and beyond. For those interested in making a donation in loving memory of Fran, we recommend the (largely volunteer) organization that provided such wonderful care, competence and compassion to Fran in the last months of her life. Please consider: Hospice of Ukiah, 620 S. Dora Street, Ukiah, CA 95482.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 15, 2019