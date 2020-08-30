Francis Porzio



Francis "Diane" Porzio



On Monday, July 20, 2020, Frances"Diane" Porzio passed away into the next life at theage of 75. Diane was born on November 16, 1944 in Ukiah. She was raised by herloving grandparents Rosalie and James A. Montgomery. She is survived by herhusband Gino of Ukiah, sons, Ryan (Gay) of Hawaii,Kevin (Desiree) of Sacramento,twins Scott and Shane of Ukiah, brothers Monte(Sandy) Linderman of Crescent Cityand Victor (Pamela) Gressot of Suisun City, Ca. Cousins and other relatives alsosurvive.She attended Ukiah Junior Academy, Rio Lindo Adventist Academy, and Pacific Union College where she graduated and subsequently worked for many doctors in Ukiah up until herdeparture.In her early years she enjoyed family gatherings, ridingbicycles around town, and hergrandma's fresh baked bread with butter and sprinkles. She loved playing board and card games with friends and family and playing the piano while singing hymns onSaturday afternoons. Her relationship with Gino flourishedunder her guise offrequenting thePalace Hotel with her cousin Robin andordering a "Green River " or "KingAlphonse" so she could flirt with Gino while he was working. Gino thought theworld of Diane and would take her to the coast for picnics in his 1968 El Camino while listening to 8 track cassettes, roller skating and dates at the drive-intheater in her 1964Nova, but mostly she liked watching people from the front porch with Gino by her side.On July 21, 1973 Gino and Diane were married in Ukiah and in 1976 they started afamily together and raised their four sons. Diane had a passion for taking care ofchildren and dogs, especially Chihuahuas. She welcomed all with open arms, no matterthe situation, and was a good listener and empathized with everyone. Diane was bestknown for her laughter and infectious smile which made people feel comfortable,valued, loved and very special when they were around her. Diane will be missed by allwho were lucky enough to have known her.We would like to thank our family, the Loris, at Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria,California, who provided services and arranged for a small family service on July 26th,in coordination with the most helpful Empire Mortuary and staff. Due to COVID 19, theservice was limited, but the familyintends to host acelebration of life when conditionsbecome safe again.