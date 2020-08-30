Francis Porzio

Francis "Diane" Porzio
On Monday, July 20, 2020, Frances
"Diane" Porzio passed away into the next life at the
age of 75. Diane was born on November 16, 1944 in Ukiah. She was raised by her
loving grandparents Rosalie and James A. Montgomery. She is survived by her
husband Gino of Ukiah, sons, Ryan (Gay) of Hawaii,
Kevin (Desiree) of Sacramento,
twins Scott and Shane of Ukiah, brothers Monte
(Sandy) Linderman of Crescent City
and Victor (Pamela) Gressot of Suisun City, Ca. Cousins and other relatives also
survive.
She attended Ukiah Junior Academy, Rio Lindo Adventist Academy, and Pacific Union College where she graduated and subsequently worked for many doctors in Ukiah up until her
departure.
In her early years she enjoyed family gatherings, riding
bicycles around town, and her
grandma's fresh baked bread with butter and sprinkles. She loved playing board and card games with friends and family and playing the piano while singing hymns on
Saturday afternoons. Her relationship with Gino flourished
under her guise of
frequenting the
Palace Hotel with her cousin Robin and
ordering a "Green River " or "King
Alphonse" so she could flirt with Gino while he was working. Gino thought the
world of Diane and would take her to the coast for picnics in his 1968 El Camino while listening to 8 track cassettes, roller skating and dates at the drive-in
theater in her 1964
Nova, but mostly she liked watching people from the front porch with Gino by her side.
On July 21, 1973 Gino and Diane were married in Ukiah and in 1976 they started a
family together and raised their four sons. Diane had a passion for taking care of
children and dogs, especially Chihuahuas. She welcomed all with open arms, no matter
the situation, and was a good listener and empathized with everyone. Diane was best
known for her laughter and infectious smile which made people feel comfortable,
valued, loved and very special when they were around her. Diane will be missed by all
who were lucky enough to have known her.
We would like to thank our family, the Loris, at Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria,
California, who provided services and arranged for a small family service on July 26th,
in coordination with the most helpful Empire Mortuary and staff. Due to COVID 19, the
service was limited, but the family
intends to host a
celebration of life when conditions
become safe again.