Frank Harrison Dailey
born July 12,1931 in Indianapolis, IN, joined our Heavenly Father on August 29, 2020, passing away peacefully in his apartment at Trinity Health Care Center in Columbus, MS. Those who loved and cared for him were at his side.
Dr. Dailey was raised in Indianapolis and
attended Indiana University in Bloomington,
earning his BA in 1953 and his MD in 1956. Thereafter he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving as a physician for two years. In 1959, he was awarded the Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He returned to
Indiana that same year to complete his
Residency in Internal Medicine at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis.
While visiting in-laws in Ukiah, Dr. Dailey was enticed by the community, and with
encouragement from local physicians he moved his family to Ukiah to set up his first practice of Internal Medicine in 1962. He cared for patients in Ukiah for 20 years,
winning a reputation as a compassionate and affable physician.
Dr. Dailey, or "Dad," loved his family dearly and enjoyed teaching them about music, birding, gardening, card playing, and fishing. At his church he played the piano and sang enthusiastically. He became a member of the Ukiah Concert Association, and supported the Grace Hudson Museum as well as the Mendocino County Museum.
Among his hobbies were sailboat racing at Lake Mendocino, bird watching, and fly fishing, remembering, of course, to remove his waders before going into the hospital or
office. His favorite hobby, however, was
telling stories and jokes, punctuating his words with a joyous chuckle that had everyone laughing well before the punch line.
After 20 years in Ukiah, he answered the need for healthcare in Saudi Arabia where he practiced for two years and met his
second wife, Doris. In 1984, the new couple relocated to her hometown of Columbus, MS, and he continued his medical practice there for another 25 years until his retirement. He was a real celebrity around town, known as a doctor who cared deeply for his patients.
Dr. Dailey's final visit to Ukiah was in November of 2017 to gather with family during his daughter, Debby's passing. He is since survived by many who dearly miss him
including his children Robert, Frank, Helen and Cathy; grandchildren Jessica, Angela, Tyler, and Austin; as well as great
grandchildren, Isabelle and Raine.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the following: Hospice of Ukiah (707) 462-4038; Trinity Healthcare
Center, The Trinity Sunday Fund (https://www.mss.org/donate
) where he was so loved and well cared for; or your local
Audubon Society for his love of birds.
Cards for the family can be mailed to:
Helen Dailey, 303 Gibson St. , Ukiah, CA 95482