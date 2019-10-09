|
|
Frankie Dean Jones
Graveside services will be held for Frankie Dean Jones on Thursday,
October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ukiah
Cemetery. A
reception will follow at his nieces home. Born January 3, 1951, Frankie passed away on October 5, 2019. Frankie was very proud of serving his country in the US
Navy and was a
Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a truck
driver before he
retired.
Frankie is survived by his daughter Kristina Jones, sons Sean and Brian Jones, sister Sherry
Erickson, brother Dan (Warene) Jones, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. He was especially close to his granddaughter Rhianna Jones. He is also survived by his niece Dana (Dan) Spears, nephew
Justin (JJ) Jones,
numerous great
nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Buelah Jones. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 9, 2019