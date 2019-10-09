Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ukiah Cemetery
1951 - 2019
Frankie Jones Obituary



Frankie Dean Jones




Graveside services will be held for Frankie Dean Jones on Thursday,


October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ukiah


Cemetery. A


reception will follow at his nieces home. Born January 3, 1951, Frankie passed away on October 5, 2019. Frankie was very proud of serving his country in the US


Navy and was a


Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a truck


driver before he


retired.


Frankie is survived by his daughter Kristina Jones, sons Sean and Brian Jones, sister Sherry


Erickson, brother Dan (Warene) Jones, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. He was especially close to his granddaughter Rhianna Jones. He is also survived by his niece Dana (Dan) Spears, nephew


Justin (JJ) Jones,


numerous great


nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Buelah Jones. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
