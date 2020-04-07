|
|
Franklyn Greene ShortFranklyn Greene Short peacefully passed away at UVMC on the morning of March 25, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. Frank was the only child born to Frank and Velma Short on May 31, 1939, in Willits, California. He graduated from Willits High School in 1957 and served his country in the Army reserves.
Frank proudly own-ed and operated the music store Bandbox (name later changed to Frank Short's Music & Recording) until his retirement in 2013. He loved music and was an avid musician all his life. He was an active member of his church and loved his relationship with God and his family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Carolyn; his son, Isaac Short of Ukiah; his daughter, Lorena Short Stone (Mike) and his three grandchildren, Noah, Tucker and Tulip, all of Idaho. Frank was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no service, but a memorial will be held at a later date at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ukiah.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 7, 2020