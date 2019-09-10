|
|
Frederick
Belmont Hoel
Fred entered into rest Sept. 6, 2019.
Fred was born April 19, 1936 to Adolph & Myrtle Hoel. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ramona
Rita Hoel and his son Robert James Hoel. Fred worked for the Sonoma County Reprographics office for 35 years then he & Ramona retired to Redwood Valley, CA where they lived for over 20 years. They traveled many places and Fred enjoyed working on his
tractors. Funeral Services will be
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 - 1 PM at Faith Lutheran Church - 560 Park Blvd., Ukiah, CA with Burial to
follow at the Ukiah Cemetery on Low Gap Road. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019