Frederick Hoel


1936 - 2019
Frederick Hoel Obituary



Frederick


Belmont Hoel




Fred entered into rest Sept. 6, 2019.


Fred was born April 19, 1936 to Adolph & Myrtle Hoel. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ramona


Rita Hoel and his son Robert James Hoel. Fred worked for the Sonoma County Reprographics office for 35 years then he & Ramona retired to Redwood Valley, CA where they lived for over 20 years. They traveled many places and Fred enjoyed working on his


tractors. Funeral Services will be


Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 - 1 PM at Faith Lutheran Church - 560 Park Blvd., Ukiah, CA with Burial to


follow at the Ukiah Cemetery on Low Gap Road. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
