

GAIL T. KNIGHT



Gail Knight of Coyote Valley passed away at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born April 1, 1956 in Ukiah, she was an advocate for Tribal rights for many years. She loved to garden, play baseball and was always there for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, joy, dancing, music and being our mentor. Gail is survived by her son Craig Rabano, sisters Dolores Vigil, Sherry Knight, brothers Eddie Knight, Bill Knight, grandchildren Marissa Land, Nakiya Rabano, Kaigani Rabano, Kiara Cordova, Kamaya Rabano, Karina Cordova, Nahyaylee Rabano, Timothy Lee, nieces Lisa Whipple, Charo Barrios, Marlo Knight, Tesia Vigil, Tashina Knight, Marceline Knight, nephews Eddie Knight Jr., Owen Knight, Ronald Hoel, James Knight, Bill Knight Jr., Marcus Cubberly, Branden Lucas, numerous great nieces and nephews and by her other son "Spotty". She was preceded in death by her father William Knight, mother Thelma Pollard and nephews Christopher Knight and Kobee Whipple. She will be at her family home beginning on Friday with a private graveside to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Coyote Valley Cemetery.