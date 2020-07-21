1/1
Gail T. Knight
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


GAIL T. KNIGHT

Gail Knight of Coyote Valley passed away at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born April 1, 1956 in Ukiah, she was an advocate for Tribal rights for many years. She loved to garden, play baseball and was always there for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, joy, dancing, music and being our mentor. Gail is survived by her son Craig Rabano, sisters Dolores Vigil, Sherry Knight, brothers Eddie Knight, Bill Knight, grandchildren Marissa Land, Nakiya Rabano, Kaigani Rabano, Kiara Cordova, Kamaya Rabano, Karina Cordova, Nahyaylee Rabano, Timothy Lee, nieces Lisa Whipple, Charo Barrios, Marlo Knight, Tesia Vigil, Tashina Knight, Marceline Knight, nephews Eddie Knight Jr., Owen Knight, Ronald Hoel, James Knight, Bill Knight Jr., Marcus Cubberly, Branden Lucas, numerous great nieces and nephews and by her other son "Spotty". She was preceded in death by her father William Knight, mother Thelma Pollard and nephews Christopher Knight and Kobee Whipple. She will be at her family home beginning on Friday with a private graveside to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Coyote Valley Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved