1/1
Garrett Mathew Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT MATHEW
TAYLOR

Our selfless, loving and goofy son, brother, uncle and best friend, Garrett Mathew Taylor, passed on August 22, 2020. Garrett was born on August 4, 1994 in Ukiah, California to parents Tammie Milligan and Bill Taylor.
Growing up Garrett played football for Ukiah Lions, baseball in little league and went on to play for Ukiah High School. He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the San Francisco Giants and Da' Chicago Bears.
Garrett graduated from Ukiah High School in 2012 and joined his father at OTS Welding before he worked for Ghilotti Construction. Garrett became self employed in 2018 after he received his contractors license.
Garrett loved all things except alarm clocks! He worked hard to spoil his friends and family. If you did not find Garrett at the shop, you could find him fishing, going to Shasta to snowboard, or hanging out with friends and family and shopping for unique things.
This handsome boy was always the life of the party entertaining everyone with his sarcasm and charm. He had the most distinctive and contagious laugh that sounded like he was gasping for air.
There wasn't a meal he was afraid to tackle, especially the seafood pasta at The Broiler or a blackberry milkshake at Ellie's Mutt Hut.
Garrett is survived by his parents, Mother, Tammie Milligan; Step-Father, Darrell Miligan; Father, Bill Taylor; and Step-Mother, Debbie Taylor; his sisters, Nicki Taylor, Sara Anderson and Dayle Weiss (Nick); his brothers, DJ Anderson, Dan Milligan (Brianna), and Justin Anderson (Katie) grandfather, Roy Ricketts and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his unimaginable amount of friends.
Preceded by his grandmothers, Hilda Ricketts, Catherine Taylor; and grandfather, Earl Dean Taylor.
For those that did not know Garrett, he always wore his heart on his sleeve and was LARGER THAN LIFE!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved