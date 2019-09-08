|
|
Garry D. Edwards
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Garry D.
Edwards (79), loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to be with the Lord.
Garry was born in Baker, Oregon on April 9, 1940 and graduated from Ukiah High School Class of 1958. He married Louise Thompson, June 25, 1960 in Potter Valley CA. They celebrated their 59th Anniversary this summer.
In his life as a young man, he had his own Dance Band named The Off Beats. Garry played the trumpet and saxophone.
He worked for Safeway as the produce manager and assistant manager until his heart took him back to his love for ranching. Dad and mom raised us ranching as this is the life he wanted for his children. He loved to team rope as well.
In the early 80's he started driving long haul truck and retired from it in 1998. The lived in Northern Idaho so after retirement he wanted to snow bird to Yuma then eventually in 2006, they made the decision to live in
Yuma fulltime.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Louise Edwards, a son Stu Edwards
(Kathy) of Meeker, OK and his daughter Kim Garvin (Wes) of Pasco, WA.
Grandchildren:
Melanie Edwards of Anchorage, AK,
Shelly Edwards of
Eagle River, AK, Zachary Nelson
(Andrea) of Keizer, OR, JP Nelson (Deb) of Eugene, OR,
Andrew Fencl (Alex) of Jacksonville, FL, and Matt Fencl of Oklahoma City, OK.
Great Grandchildren: Eris Edwards of Eagle River, AK, Kaden & Cole Nelson (Twins) of Keizer, OR, and Kennedy Fencl of Jacksonville, FL. Brother in law, Royd Thompson of Hayden, Idaho and his son Wayne Thompson of Deer Park,
WA.
Sister in law, Dorris Awtrey of Redwood Valley, CA. and her two sons Keith
(Angie) Thornton of Corning, CA. and Mark (Julie) Thornton of Los Molinos, CA. and daughter, Bonnie Dashiell (Rodney) of Ukiah, CA. As well as many nieces and nephews.
**My father never met a stranger and he leaves behind all of his loving friends**
A Celebration of Life was held at the Mountain View Bible Church, 12803 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ at 11 am on Friday August 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Garry's memory to the Mountain View Bible Church, 12803 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ 85367 or Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 8, 2019