













Gency Dee





Ackerman, 83, of Ukiah passed Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Gency was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 9, 1935.





After high school Gency went to work at a wood mill and was a housewife. She lived in Ukiah for 35 years.





Gency was proud to say her greatest accomplishments were her 4 four children: Ronald, Terry,





Gregory and





Christopher Ackerman, 8 grandchildren: Brooke Ackerman, Candice Ackerman, Rachel Ackerman, Ryan Ackerman, Christopher Ackerman, Reed Ackerman, Derek Ackerman and Ashlyne Tuttle, and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Emma Jean Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lyle Ackerman.





Gency is known for her generous heart and unconditional love of her family. When she wasn't helping others, she loved cheering on Dale Earnhardt Jr. while watching NASCAR and rooting on the Warriors.





The family would like donations to go to Meals on Wheels.





Eversole Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.