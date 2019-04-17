Home

George Elmer Mean Jr.

George Elmer Mean Jr. Obituary
GEORGE ELMER MEAD JR


On Sunday, March 24, 2019, George Elmer Mead Jr., passed away at the age of 84.


George was born on December 16, 1934 in San Francisco, CA to George and


Katherine (Williams) Mead. George served his country in the Navy, after which he continued to serve his community of Santa Rosa, CA as a career firefighter.


George was passionate about his Scottish heritage, documenting genealogy and attending Scottish Games all over the Western US representing the House of Burnett, and took several trips abroad to visit Scotland.


George is survived by his daughters Janice Hoelscher and


Melissa Howze and stepson James


Howard. He was predeceased by his wife Rose (Linser) and daughter


Katherine.


A family and friends gathering to celebrate George's life will be held June 8, 2019 in Willits, CA.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
