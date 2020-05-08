first met George in 1967 on a trip to the ranch with his Brother Gary. I think we hit it off ok. George eventually became my Brother in Law and he and my Sister had Mario and Paul. Later years brought divorce but we were still able to keep in touch through Gary and the Boys. George called me in condolence of my wife's passing 2 months ago. We shed a few tears and I was able to reaffirm that he would always be Family and how much we all cared for him. I am so glad that we had that conversation. Louie Tollini

Louis Tollini

Friend