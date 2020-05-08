George Iles Dogali
GEORGE ILES DOGALI

George Iles Dogali Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020 with his son Anthony by his side at the home ranch. George "died with his boots on" tending the vines. He loved being outdoors and nurturing the vineyard. He is survived by his three sons; Anthony Paul Dogali, Mario Iles Dogali & Paul Matthew Dogali and two grandchildren, Henry Paul Dogali (10) & Fern Genevieve Dogali (6). He is also survived by his companion
Yolanda Basurto, his brother Gary Dogali, nieces, nephews, several cousins and his dog Alley. George will be missed by many others who played a role in his life.
George was predeceased by his parents George Paul Dogali and Marjorie (McNeill) Dogali. He was born February 15, 1952, raised in Cloverdale graduating from Cloverdale High School, Class of 1970. He was a devoted son, father and Papa. He loved spending time at the Dogali ranch on Pine Mountain. George was a respected heavy equipment operator and worked many years at the Geysers. Although quiet in nature and an old-fashioned soul, he was mischievous and was loved and admired by his co-workers. He was a Ford and Caterpillar man who loved Model T's, antique equipment and Hit & Miss engines. George was proud of his Italian heritage and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1673, Healdsburg. He loved to hunt, fish, BBQ chicken, plant a big garden, cure olives and work around the ranch. He loved every dog he had over the years.
Private burial Saturday, May 9, 11:00 a.m. Olive Hill Cemetery, Geyserville. Arrangements under the care of Eversole Mortuary, Ukiah. Contributions in George's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Burial
11:00 AM
Olive Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
George will be missed by everyone who ever met him...my family was long time friends with his family. Condolences to all of his family. Rest in peace dear friend.
Robin Emmel
Friend
May 8, 2020
first met George in 1967 on a trip to the ranch with his Brother Gary. I think we hit it off ok. George eventually became my Brother in Law and he and my Sister had Mario and Paul. Later years brought divorce but we were still able to keep in touch through Gary and the Boys. George called me in condolence of my wife's passing 2 months ago. We shed a few tears and I was able to reaffirm that he would always be Family and how much we all cared for him. I am so glad that we had that conversation. Louie Tollini
Louis Tollini
Friend
May 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always. Prayers for his family.
Phyllis Nielsen
Friend
