GEORGE ILES DOGALI
George Iles Dogali Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020 with his son Anthony by his side at the home ranch. George "died with his boots on" tending the vines. He loved being outdoors and nurturing the vineyard. He is survived by his three sons; Anthony Paul Dogali, Mario Iles Dogali & Paul Matthew Dogali and two grandchildren, Henry Paul Dogali (10) & Fern Genevieve Dogali (6). He is also survived by his companion
Yolanda Basurto, his brother Gary Dogali, nieces, nephews, several cousins and his dog Alley. George will be missed by many others who played a role in his life.
George was predeceased by his parents George Paul Dogali and Marjorie (McNeill) Dogali. He was born February 15, 1952, raised in Cloverdale graduating from Cloverdale High School, Class of 1970. He was a devoted son, father and Papa. He loved spending time at the Dogali ranch on Pine Mountain. George was a respected heavy equipment operator and worked many years at the Geysers. Although quiet in nature and an old-fashioned soul, he was mischievous and was loved and admired by his co-workers. He was a Ford and Caterpillar man who loved Model T's, antique equipment and Hit & Miss engines. George was proud of his Italian heritage and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1673, Healdsburg. He loved to hunt, fish, BBQ chicken, plant a big garden, cure olives and work around the ranch. He loved every dog he had over the years.
Private burial Saturday, May 9, 11:00 a.m. Olive Hill Cemetery, Geyserville. Arrangements under the care of Eversole Mortuary, Ukiah. Contributions in George's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.