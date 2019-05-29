



Georgia Lucinda





Brazil









61 years old, passed away at 1:15 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer at home with her family. She was born on August 7, 1957 in Richmond, California. Georgia is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Mark Brazil, her three children Kyle, Brian and Heather, as well as her four grandchildren, Jaxon, Dominic, Connor and Ronin. Her memorial will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The River Foursquare Church, 195 Low Gap Rd. in Ukiah.





Georgia was active in her children's lives through sports and local youth groups. She built her career in Human Resource/ Payroll at Redwood Auto, the local Napa store for 33 years and B & B Industrial for almost 10 years. She will always be remembered and loved.





In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Georgia's memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.