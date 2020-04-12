|
Gladys Elizabeth (Eblen) GleasonGladys Elizabeth Gleason was born August 14, 1929 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mom left home at age 13 to become a nanny. Graduating from Albuquerque High in 1947, she took a train to Houston, Texas and attended Herman Hospital nursing school. There she met Joseph Gleason, a soon to be doctor. They married in 1949 and moved to Southern California, where they raised their children, Betty, Bruce and Shelley. Gladys began work in 1951 at the Long Beach VA Hospital. While working as a nurse, she met Aleen Agranowitz, a speech therapist who treated aphasic Veterans from WWII. In 1955, they decided to start a school for children and adults with special needs. The Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) was born in Aleens home and grew to serve southern California. Children once destined for institutions had a school that nurtured, educated and prepared them for adulthood. Aleen and Gladys became pioneers in their field and received numerous business and professional awards. Gladys obtained degrees in speech pathology and marriage and family counseling. Gladys instituted the counseling department @ SLDC where, she worked well into her 80s. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Mom was open about her memory impairment and contributed to Alzheimer's research. She taught us how to face fear and remain resilient. In 2016, Gladys moved to Ukiah, California to be close to her daughter and husband, Betty and Jim Lacy. She resided at Holy Spirit Home for the elderly where she was loved by all. She passed March 14, 2020. Donations can be made in honor of Gladys Gleason to SLDC-RELATED SERVICES 8699 Holder St Buena Park, CA 90620.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 12, 2020