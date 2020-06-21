

GLENN GUSTAVE THURKOW. longtime resident of Ukiah, born July 1, 1947, died at the age of 72 on May 10, 2020, while living in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Thurkow and his sons Bradley Thurkow and wife, Jenny and children Aidan and Rowan, and Kevin Thurkow of North Bend and his partner Jane Stebbins. He is also survived by his brother Tim Thurkow and wife, Cece and daughters of WA. state. He is predeceased by his parents Muriel and Gus Thurkow and sister Geraldine Thurkow Lower, all of Calif. For correspondence with Jeri please contact her at:

thurkow(@)msn.com