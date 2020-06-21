Glenn Gustave Thurkow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


GLENN GUSTAVE THURKOW. longtime resident of Ukiah, born July 1, 1947, died at the age of 72 on May 10, 2020, while living in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Thurkow and his sons Bradley Thurkow and wife, Jenny and children Aidan and Rowan, and Kevin Thurkow of North Bend and his partner Jane Stebbins. He is also survived by his brother Tim Thurkow and wife, Cece and daughters of WA. state. He is predeceased by his parents Muriel and Gus Thurkow and sister Geraldine Thurkow Lower, all of Calif. For correspondence with Jeri please contact her at:
thurkow(@)msn.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved