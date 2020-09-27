GLENNIS 'GLEN' MITCHELL

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Glennis

'Glen' Mitchell, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at age 71 with his family by his side.

Glen was born on September 4, 1948 in Pikeville, KY to Robert and Carrie Mitchell. He entered the army after high school where he was a military police officer. After leaving the army he moved to California. He was happily married to his wife Corinne for 21 years. Glen retired from the Department of Social Services where he worked both in Fort Bragg and Ukiah. After retirement he and Corinne moved to Oregon for a while then back to California, settling in Sacramento.

Glen loved to work with wood, building items like a coffee table out of an old redwood door and a beautiful redwood and pine cabinet for his house in Fort Bragg. He also worked with stained glass, making an octagon window for his house and custom pieces for each of his daughters. He loved to spend time working in the garden. He was known for his kindness, his sometimes lame jokes and his dry sense of humor.

Glen was proceeded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Carrie, and his brothers Alan and Mack. He is survived by his wife Corinne, daughters Kristina and Ashley and their mother Rosana, grandson Damon (Romero), brother Roosevelt and his wife Carol, and several cousins, nephews and nieces. A gathering to scatter his ashes will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.



