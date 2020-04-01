|
|
Grace Agnes BrodjeskiGrace passed away peacefully from
natural causes on
3-21-2020 at
Redwood Cove Healthcare Center. She was born Feb. 11, 1929 in Athens,
Wisconsin. She lived in Mendocino County for 52 years, spending 20 of those years owning a bowling
alley in Point Arena. She served as president of the Catholic Ladies Alter Society in Point Arena. She also loved to draw and do all kinds of crafts. She had love and devotion for her God and family.
Grace is survived by her daughters Judi Green of Sacramento, Cindy Catledge of Glenn Allen, Alaska, Brenda Lunder & Connie Day of Lake Havasu, sons Marvin Brodjeski of Carson City, Larry Brodjeski of Annapolis, Rick Brodjeski of Ukiah, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no Service.
Final resting place will be Eversole
Mortuary, 141 Low Gap Rd., Ukiah, CA
The family suggests memorials to The Catholic Church or you favorite charity.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2020