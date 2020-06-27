Grant Murray Jr.
Grant Carr Murray Jr.

Grant Carr Murray Jr. passed away on June 17, 2020, in Upper Lake, CA. Grant moved to Mendocino County area from Southern CA in 1987. He was a member of the Teamster Union for 29 years. He worked at Parnum Paving for approximately 10 years and then retired to Upper Lake, CA.
Grant is survived by his sons, Michael Murray from Idaho, Richard (Skip) Murray and wife, Michele from Ukiah; daughters, Pam Murray-Joslin and husband, Frank from Idaho, and Susan Malinski and husband, Tom from Colorado; grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Lila Rose, Annika, Kadilyn,
Richard, Andrea,
Jennifer, Vincent, Tonya, Sara, Misty, Shane, and numerous great grandchildren.
Grant is predeceased by his parents, Grant and Lucia Murray; sons, Ronnie Murray, Bobby Murray and William Murray.
Graveside Services will be held at
Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, July 2, 2020, at 9 a.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary
707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Russian River Cemetery
