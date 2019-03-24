Gregory Joseph Ott, born on December 12, 1955, passed from this earth on February 11, 2019, at the age of 63. He was raised in Union Star, MO, with his five siblings. Greg was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from USHS in 1974. Greg joined the U.S. Navy in 1977 and served six years on the USS Prairie as a machinist. Greg, also known as 'Moose', loved playing chess, beer, old cars, motorcycles, and making mischief. Greg's love of motorcycles came from his dad, who owned the first HD Sportster built in 1957 from Detroit, MI. During his lifetime he enjoyed putting his "face in the wind" riding his bikes. He shared his last ride with his sister Geneva in 2018. Keep It In The Wind Moose—you'll be missed. Greg was a member of the Modified Motorcycle Association, the American Legion, and Loyal Order of the Moose. He is survived by his wife of two years, Marie; brother Gayland; sister Geneva Beaman; and niece Cierra Beaman, all of Ukiah, CA; sisters Genetta Nichols and Gwendolyn (Mickey) Miller; nephews; David (Dani) Nichols and Matthew Nichols, all of St. Joseph, MO; uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Shirley Dill and Jon Ott; grandparents: Ray and Shirley Vogt Ott; grandmother, Catherine Dill Pfister; and his brother George Ott. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary