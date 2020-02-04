|
|
Longtime California resident Greta H Parker, passed away at home in Beaverton OR on Tuesday
January 28, 2020 with daughter Bev by her side.
Greta was born on June 1, 1923 in Framingham, MA., to Thelma J Carr and William A Carr. She resided in Leggett CA, Santa Rosa CA and Beaverton OR. Greta and Floyd were previous long time owners of the Leggett Valley
Market and RV Park where they raised their family.
She was preceded in death by Floyd, and significant others Steve Hall and Bruno Hahn.
Greta was an avid dancer. She very much enjoyed dressing in her glittery outfits to attend the weekly dance parties with her many friends at the Moose and Finley Hall in Santa Rosa and numerous jazz festivals throughout CA.
She loved being
surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Hames, son, Dean Parker (Pam), granddaughters
Michelle Hames,
Jessica Pestrikoff (Patrick), great grandson Justin Hames (Taylor), great-great grandsons Noah and Luca, and her cousin
Barbara Herrick.
A grave side funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday, February 6th at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah. Greta will be buried alongside Floyd. Pastor Dave Donell will officiate the service. Funeral arrangements for Greta have been entrusted to Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 4, 2020