Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
Greta Ruth Gourley


1929 - 2019
Greta Ruth Gourley age 89 passed away peacefully in her


sleep on Saturday


July 20, 2019, just shy of her 90th birthday, at the Ukiah Post Acute Skilled Nursing Care. She was born August 31,1929 in Oakland CA to


parents Albert Freeman Stark and Ruth Edith Stark Ahbolin Thompson. Greta was named after the movie star Greta Garbo and had a


passion for the Old Classic Hollywood actors, actresses and movies throughout her life. Greta was married and divorced 3 times and had 1 son, Rex Battershell II, 3 daughters, Robin Battershell, Vicki


Elliott ( Dave), Patty Martin ( Mike),


6 grandchildren,


Alfonso Rodriguez Jr, Melanie Minja, Tony Rodriguez, Megan


Elliott, Jared & Cody Martin, along with 7 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Greta is survived by her sister Nancy Kiernan (Philip). She moved from Concord CA to Ukiah CA and has lived in Ukiah the past 36 years. There will be a public


viewing at Eversole


Mortuary on Friday 8/2/19 from 11am


to 1pm with no


services.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
