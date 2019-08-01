|
|
Greta Ruth Gourley age 89 passed away peacefully in her
sleep on Saturday
July 20, 2019, just shy of her 90th birthday, at the Ukiah Post Acute Skilled Nursing Care. She was born August 31,1929 in Oakland CA to
parents Albert Freeman Stark and Ruth Edith Stark Ahbolin Thompson. Greta was named after the movie star Greta Garbo and had a
passion for the Old Classic Hollywood actors, actresses and movies throughout her life. Greta was married and divorced 3 times and had 1 son, Rex Battershell II, 3 daughters, Robin Battershell, Vicki
Elliott ( Dave), Patty Martin ( Mike),
6 grandchildren,
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr, Melanie Minja, Tony Rodriguez, Megan
Elliott, Jared & Cody Martin, along with 7 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Greta is survived by her sister Nancy Kiernan (Philip). She moved from Concord CA to Ukiah CA and has lived in Ukiah the past 36 years. There will be a public
viewing at Eversole
Mortuary on Friday 8/2/19 from 11am
to 1pm with no
services.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 1, 2019