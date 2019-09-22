|
|
HELEN ALICE MARION MEADOWS was born in Brooks West Virginia on July 6, 1928 to Hazel Van Dorn Marion and Ada Alice Plumley Marion- the oldest of 5 children. She married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Theodore Meadows, in 1946 while he was home on leave from the Navy. Her daughter, Cheryl, was born in Hinton, West Virginia in 1947. In 1950 the family traveled on the Greyhound Bus to Northern California and settled in Rio Dell. A few years later her husband began working at Pacific Lumber Company and they moved across the bridge to the company town of Scotia, California. Her son Eugene
Theodore Meadows Junior was born there in 1952. In 1958 they moved to Ukiah where she was a homemaker and
Eugene Senior worked for Masonite Corporation.
She was a widow at age 32. She never worked outside the home but a friend from the Presbyterian Church, Dr. Searles Boynton D.D.S. offered to train her, as his chairside assistant, in his pediatric dental practice. She retired as his office manager after 25 years.
She was a member and past president of PEO, The Cultus Club, Saturday Afternoon Club, Ukiah Garden Club, and a 4-H leader for 16 years. She was also a Cub Scout Den mother; a member of the independent women's auxiliary of the Knights of Pythias-a fraternal order whose mission is to bring together women of diverse backgrounds in order to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and the community they serve. She has been a member of the Ukiah First Presbyterian church since 1958 and the Grace Hudson Museum -Sun House Guild. She gifted her Grace Hudson Paintings back to the guild so that others could enjoy them. She was an avid bridge player.
After retirement, at age 52, she traveled extensively in an RV for 10 years throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. As part of the Ukiah Presbyterian Church Missionary outreach she traveled to an orphanage in Africa to help make improvements and deliver supplies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles, Ronald and Dean and sister Ethel, her husband Eugene Theodore Meadows Senior, her son Eugene Theodore Meadows Junior, her in-laws Burke and Letha Louise Meadows, her sister- in-law Louise Shannon and brother- in -law Charles.
She leaves behind, to morn her loss, her daughter Cheryl (Bob) of Vallejo, Ca, her granddaughters Allison Michelle Martin (Jon) of Fairfield, Ca. and Stephanie Meadows of Marysville, Ca.; Her grandson Michael Eugene Gourley (Telzey) of Pleasant Hill, Ca.; Her daughter- in -law Stephanie Krantz Meadows of Rossmoor, Ca. She adored her five great grandchildren:
Mason (14) and
Cameron (11) Gourley, Ryan and Jackson Martin (9) and Amaya Meadows (6). She also leaves her sister- in-Law Betty Meadows and numerous nieces and nephews
We would like to thank Roe Sandelin and his wife Kitty for weekly transportation to the First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah for Sunday Services when she lived at Mountain View Residential and the additional family support over the years. We are grateful to Vista Prado, in Vallejo, for their care and support.
Final Care entrusted to Eversole Mortuary, inurnment private. Celebration of Life at Ukiah Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 22, 2019