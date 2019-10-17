|
HENRIETTE "HETTE" AMADE
Henriette "Hette" Amade was born in Surakarta, Netherland's East Indies (Indonesia) on January 14, 1934, to Ulrich and Wilhelmina Amade. She survived two prison camps on the island of Java during World War II. After the war in 1949 she moved with her family to the Netherlands. In 1953, at 19 years old, she joined the Netherlands Royal Air Force where she achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Hette was the first female officer to serve as Air Traffic Controller and was honorably discharged in 1962 after ten years of service.
While serving in the Air Force, Hette became an avid sailplane pilot who worked as a flight instructor at the local soaring club in Terlet near Gilze Rijen air base. These are what Hette called her "glory days." In 1961 she placed 2nd in the Netherlands National Soaring Championships, which lasted several days and included such challenges as flying a sailplane for 8.5 hours. When she left the Air Force, Hette held all the records for female Netherland's soaring pilots including altitude, endurance, and distance.
Hette followed her passion to be a sailplane flight instructor and immigrated to California, where she met her husband, James R. Freese. They had four children and ultimately moved to Potter Valley, Mendocino County in 1972 where she lived in her dream home, a small ranch overlooking the valley. Hette brought up her children to be heavily involved in livestock. They raised cows, sheep, rabbits, chickens, horses, goats, and pigs and she served consistently as a 4-H project and community leader. She inspired many, including her daughters, with a solid foundation in responsibility, hard work, leadership, and daring to achieve goals. During this time, she also worked as the Chemistry and Biology Lab Technician at Mendocino College, a job that spanned more than twenty years. After her children grew up, Hette achieved a bachelor's degree in Zoology from U.C. Davis and returned to flying as a sailplane flight instructor and tow pilot. She lived the last fifteen years of her life avidly painting, raising sheep and dogs, traveling to Indonesia and the Netherlands, as well as being a loving and inspiring "Omi" to her grandchildren.
On October 5, 2019, Hette passed peacefully in her daughter's home in Potter Valley surrounded by her daughters and one of her granddaughters. She is survived by a large and loving family. Her daughters Karin Hennings, Diane (Paul) Johnson, and Mary Ellen Amade (Alex) Melkumian, her stepson James C. Freese and her eight grandchildren: Chayton Johnson, Chesney Johnson, Nicholas Hennings, Cooper Johnson, Katherine Hennings, Chancelyn Johnson, Armand Melkumian, and Yasmine Melkumian. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Jeannette Freese and her former husband James R. Freese.
A celebration of her life will be held in Potter Valley at the Johnson's home at 9550 Main Street on October 26th starting at 2:00 pm. All who knew her are welcome to attend. There will be an exhibition of her art, flying awards, and family photos. A perpetual award will be established in her name at the Redwood Empire Fair to celebrate youth sheep breeding. In lieu of flowers contributions to this award are welcome.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 17, 2019