Henry Byron Miller

Henry "Hawk" Miller









Henry Byron Miller was born November 28, 1944, died April 24, 2019 in Ukiah, Ca. Henry was beloved by family and friends. He was born in Lakeport, Ca lived and grew up on the original Pomo Sugar-Bowl Rancheria. He was proud of his heritage of being Pomo and Cahto American Indian. He was a tribal member of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians. He was a star pitcher in Little League, Pony League and especially for his beloved Clear Lake Cardinals High School baseball team. Henry, in his adult life played first base for the championship caliber major fast pitch softball team, the Oakland Warriors. Henry was a Vietnam Veteran, who served in the 173rd Airborne


Brigade of the U.S. Army. Henry leaves behind sons, Byron Miller, (his legal Trustee) Bert Miller and three daughters, Natalie Miller, Lee Ann Miller and


Michelle Miller. Grandchildren, Cory Miller and his son Louis M. Miller, Kuchin, Gerald and Leilani Thomas, Alysa and Brett Miller, Cory Mitchell Jr. Also, brothers Les Miller and Ron Arnold and Sisters,


Sylvia Watchman, Karen Valadez and Arvada Pacheco. Henry's list of Nieces and Nephews is very long and they all loved him. Henry will surely be missed. Funeral arrangements are May 4, 2019, Services are at 2pm at Eversole Mortuary 141 Low Gap Rd. Ukiah, Ca. Funeral will be at Pinoleville Tribal Cemetery on Orr Springs Rd. at 4 pm. Dinner after TBA. Info contacts, Ron Arnold 707-635-3538 and Les Miller 707-413-9870.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 1, 2019
