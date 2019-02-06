



HENRY "HANK"





PETER CANCLINI









Passed away on January 30, 2019 at his home in Diamond Springs, CA. He was 93 years old.





Hank was born January 2, 1926 in Little River, CA on his family homestead. He served in the US





Navy during World War II. Hank attended University of the Redlands for Naval Officer Candidate Training and graduated from San Jose State University (1949)in the top ten people from his class with a degree in Business Administration. He married (Ruth Pugh, 1930-2002) his wife of 51 years and they had four children. Hank was a Timber Falling contractor for 47 years.





Hank and Ruth moved from Ukiah to Placerville CA in 1979. Ruth preceded him in death in 2002. After "retiring" from logging in 1998 Hank founded "Papa





Hank's Skyridge Farm" a Certified





Organic blueberry and raspberry farm. Many of his grandchildren grew up working on the farm and selling berries at local farmer's markets. Papa Hank loved growing his berries and continued to grow them for the remainder of his life. He was a long-time member of Cold Springs Community Church and served in many leadership roles. Hank was a devoted life-long San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.





Hank is survived by his wife Judy Gratigny Canclini. His four children – Jeff Canclini of Arlington Texas, Chris and Rita Canclini of Nipomo CA, Randy and Joann Canclini of Placerville CA and Janell and Mark Morgan of Shingle Springs CA, along with his brother Bob Canclini and sister Lil Drinkwater both of Mendocino, CA. Hank is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. When Hank remarried Judy in 2005 he added many more family members who loved him greatly.





Memorial Services will be held on Saturday February 9th at 2:00 PM at Cold Springs Community Church, Placerville CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Salvation Army in Hank's name.