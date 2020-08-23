Hilde Mueller, 1925 - 2020



"I was adventurous" wrote Hilde in a short autobiography, and she certainly was. Born on August 19, 1925, in Waldorf Germany, Hilde was the youngest of eight children of her parents Phillip and Elsie Nauert. They grew up in a large house on the main street of Waldorf, a farming town near Rhine River and the cities of Heidelberg and Mannheim. They owned several parcels of land where they grew potatoes, vegetables, white asparagus, and fruit, as well as tobacco and hops. The entire family helped with the farm chores, often singing and telling stories while the family and neighbors sewed and tied tobacco leaves to dry in the barn. Hilde would go out to the fields and cut and harvest visen spargel in the early morning before school and later before going to work.She and her family went through the difficulty and horrors of war, including losing her brother on the battlefield and having their home occupied during the fighting on the streets of her town of Waldorf. Of the war, she said:"If anything, the war taught me that there are good and bad people wherever you go. Life is to be savored and enjoyed by living it to the fullest, and wars are the very worst of our experiences, and to think, they are of our invention!"During her teen years she trained and worked as an apothecary (pharmacist) until the war ended. After the war Hilde worked a number of jobs but was not satisfied with her options. Being adventurous, she bicycled to Switzerland (imagine!) but found that conditions there were not better. By 1951 she saved enough money to purchase passage on a "cattle boat" ship of refugees bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. On the ship she met and danced with a young man from Austria, Walter Mueller. They found themselves sitting next to each other on the train to Montreal, where he was taking a job as a watch and clock maker. Love bloomed and they were married in August 1952.After five years in Canada they took another adventurous step and moved to Long Beach, California, where Walter and Hilde both took jobs at Buffums department store and then started a family. Shirley was born in 1958, followed by Walter and Heidi. Without attending language school, Hilde and Walter learned French in Montreal and English in California, becoming US citizens in 1962 and voting in every election.In 1969 they moved to Northern California, buying a jewelry store in Ukiah and renaming it Mueller's Jewelers, where Hilde worked 3-4 hours a day in addition to taking care of their children and the house. They sold the store in 1985 and traveled. Unfortunately and far too early, Walter died in 1988.Hilde's life was one of service to others. She volunteered at her children's schools and at swim meets, Ukiah's Grace Museum, the Ukiah Soroptimist Club, and the Ukiah Symphony Guild. She volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church each week.Hilde was a human crocheting and knitting machine! She crocheted hundreds of blankets for her children, grandchildren, friends and newborns at the local hospital. She knitted at least a hundred scarves for foster children through CASA. At seven each evening you would find her on the sofa crocheting, her hands a blur, while answering that night's questions on Jeopardy.Hilde thought of herself as adventurous and she certainly was, but her superpower was love. She accepted her children, her grandchildren and her dear friends as they are and loved them unconditionally. She taught us all the essence of love; to notice the beauty in life, in people, in flowers, in the deer that ate her landscaping, and the birds singing at dawn. Throughout her life she never stopped learning, accepting, and loving.Hilde Mueller died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her Ukiah home on August 12, 2020, a week before her 95th birthday. She is survived by her children Shirley Mueller of Santa Barbara; Walter Mueller of Ukiah; and Heidi Alvarez of Windsor; son-in-laws Mark Galbraith and Javier Alvarez, and her grandchildren Angelika, Joshua, Alivia, Javier, Jade, and Erika, and her great-grandchild Bramble. Hilde maintained deep connections with her European family and was a much-loved Tante for her nieces and nephews in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands."Remember the German town of Waldorf, and the girl named Hilde Nauert, who thought she would marry a rich prince, but found a wonderful prince of a man in Walter Mueller, and later learned to cook almost as well as her mother."