

HOWARD J. REID was born on August 23, 1935 in Gilliham, Arkansas. He passed away on June 13, 2020 at his home in Redwood Valley with his family by his side.

He is survived by his sisters Edith, Juantia and Lorriane. His two daughters Judy Walters her husband Bill Walters, Cindy McDougall and her partner Joe Pena; his grandchildren Mikel, Wade, Corey, Brett, Ashley, Maci, Chris and Dani; his great grandchildren Destiny, Austin, Samantha, Shelby, Baillie, Lexi, Julia, Nayeli, numerous nieces & nephews and his loving dog Spencer.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Vernie Reid & father Edward Reid, his wife Nevie Reid, his son Eddie and his great-grandsons Peyton & Doug.

His love of sports began as a child when he began playing basketball which he continued to play throughout his school years. He worked for the Labors Health and Welfare for many years he then went on to working for the Operating Engineers until he retired. His passion was working in his yard and eating his strawberry waffles with extra whip cream.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He welcomed many people into his life and loved them with his whole heart and soul. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life on August 22nd at 12 o'clock noon, at Bill and Judy Walters house located at 1130 Rd. C Redwood Valley, Ca.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.