HUBERT GRIVETTE
On January 8, 2020, Hubert Grivette passed away surrounded by three generations of family. He had suffered and battled through various illnesses for several years.
Born in Olla, Louisiana on July 1, 1930. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Anita, a daughter
Denise and a son Raymond. He is survived by two daughters, Terry Jamison (Alan) and Tina Wallace (Dana), six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary and will be at 2 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020, with viewing the evening before, January 16, 2020, from 4-8 PM.
