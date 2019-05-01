









IMOGENE MARIE





COLLARD was born September 7, 1925 in Michigan, to





Clarence H. Franks and Ruth M. Dilts of Quincy, Illinois. From a warm loving mother and father





Imogene (Jean) became a wonderful, beautiful woman. When she met the love of her life Carl L. Collard, Sr., they were married on July 2, 1942 in San Francisco, Ca. Just newlyweds when Daddy had announced his commitment to serving our country, by joining the Army. During his stay in the Army Mom had given birth to her first child, Carl L. Collard, Jr. When Daddy came back from the war, they continued with their beautiful little family. Joyce Ann Collard came next, then Brian Lance Collard and last was





Deborah Jean Collard. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and the newest to their family, two great-great grandchildren. Mom was an amazing mother! First off, she raised all of her children to be great adults and good people. Wow mom was the best cook ever, we remember looking at the Christmas and Thanksgiving dinner table with all the china and silver, we could barely see the top of the table and when the food came to the table it was quite a celebration. We had a garden and mom would can food, bake bread, made homemade butter from the cream that was skimmed off the top of the cow's milk. She would sew hand made clothes for us, she even made





Joyce's wedding gown, it is still to this day just as beautiful. How lucky to have spent 76 years together and have the ability to be part of this family they created. Mom was loved by her family and friends. We will miss you mom and grandma. The graveside funeral will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Ukiah Cemetery.





Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary