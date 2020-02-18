|
|
Jack Michael Blandford Sr. passed away on Monday, February 10th 2020. He left behind his loving wife, Bernadette of 34 years and two children, Michael and Ariel. Jack was born in the Bay Area as a 5th generation
Californian and first moved to Mendocino County in 1971. He began selling real
estate and did so for 49 years. Jack loved Mendocino county and was an active part of the community. There will be a Memorial Service for him held by his
family on Friday,
February 21st 2020 at the Eversole Mortuary, 141 Low Gap Road in Ukiah from
2-4 pm to share memories and
condolences with his family. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to the Eversole address and for more information please visit eversolefs.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 18, 2020