













JACK ROBERT CROSBY





On May 21st, 2019 Jack a loving son, brother and uncle passed away in Eugene Oregon. Jack was born on August 31,1971 in Ukiah Calif. to Carl and Alice Crosby. Jack graduated from high school in Santa Rosa, Calif. He received a BA degree at Southern Ashland University. Jack served in the US Army and received his airborne wings. He was very knowledgeable of roofing and construction. He started his own business named Pinnacle Roofing in Eugene Oregon. Jack was known for his fun, kind, loving and humorous personality. He survived by his mother Alice, brothers Gary and Ronald, sisters Pamela, Lisa and Della and many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. There will be no services held.