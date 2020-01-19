|
|
JAMES H. BROWN,
77, of Ukiah CA, passed away on
December 15, 2019
in Sonoma CA.
Jim was born in Ukiah to Oliver and Orlin Brown on
November 6, 1942.
Jim is survived by son Rodney James, and daughter Ragina Lynn, siblings include, Brother Danny and Sisters Sis, Rosie and Topsey. Grandchildren include
Rodney Jr, Megan, Layton and Zak. The family of James Brown wishes to
extend our sincere thanks to Sonoma Post-Acute, for their support and services. No services are planned at this time but a celebration of life is being suggested for some time in March and a burial will
follow at Ukiah
Cemetery.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 19, 2020