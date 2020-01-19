Home

JAMES H. BROWN,


77, of Ukiah CA, passed away on


December 15, 2019


in Sonoma CA.


Jim was born in Ukiah to Oliver and Orlin Brown on


November 6, 1942.


Jim is survived by son Rodney James, and daughter Ragina Lynn, siblings include, Brother Danny and Sisters Sis, Rosie and Topsey. Grandchildren include


Rodney Jr, Megan, Layton and Zak. The family of James Brown wishes to


extend our sincere thanks to Sonoma Post-Acute, for their support and services. No services are planned at this time but a celebration of life is being suggested for some time in March and a burial will


follow at Ukiah


Cemetery.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
