Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel in the Russian River Cemetery
Ukiah, CA
James Garaventa


1952 - 2020
James Garaventa 4/2/1952-1/18/2020 died at home of natural causes after valiantly battling mental illness for many years. He was the father of Bryan and father-in-law of Ana Cristina, son of Joyce and James, brother of Annette, Kathleen and Barbi, brother-in-law of Pat and Ken, uncle of Matt, Nick, Matija, Sacha, Reagan and Aurora, stepson of Joe. We'll miss his wicked sense of humor and pray that his soul found peace and happiness.


Services to be held Friday 1/31/2020 at 12PM at the Chapel in the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, followed by gravesite service with military honors.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
