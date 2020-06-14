In Loving Memory of

James Welburn Johnston

March 25, 1944-January 26, 2020



James Welburn Johnston "Jim" passed away after a brief, fierce battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Eunice Johnston of Ukiah, daughter and son in-law Gina and Michael Webberley of Ukiah, son and daughter in-law Nate and Kelly Johnston of Elko Nevada, Aunt Audrey Serochalk of Ukiah and sister Leanne Connor of Idaho, as well as many nieces and nephews.Jim met his bride of 54 years in 1964 in Chico CA, They were married June 5, 1965 in Carson City Nevada. As newlyweds they spent their first 2 years in Monterey and Pacific Grove CA spending time after work on the beach with many sunset picnic dinners and hunting for shells. In 1967 they moved to Nevada to be near family. They raised 2 children there. In 1986 Jim decided to relocate him family to Ukiah.Jim was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses December 17, 1955. He was a firm believer in the promises in the Bible and always reflected on his Grand Creator Jehovah. He was an elder for 40+ years. He was known for being a compassionate listener, spiritual advisor, non judging, and father figure. A close friend said this: "So much about Kobe Bryant in the news I thought I would take a minute to say a few words about a local who died on the same day. Anytime there's a loss of life it's a sad thing. Kobe plays basketball that's neat. However if you had propane delivered to your house so you could live chances are this guy delivered it to you. Jim Johnston was a fantastic father/ husband/ role model/spiritual counselor/ enthusiast. He found beauty in his route delivering propane to the farthest reaches of Mendocino County and shared his pictures on Facebook. He volunteered his time to help people know Bible truths. With his dying breath he quoted a scripture to encourage a person visiting him in the hospital. While many people are focusing on a national celebrity I'm thinking of a local hero who helped so many."Another dear friend left this note with Jim while he was dying. It read like this: "Dad, I don't even know what to say. Thank you for showing me what a beautiful relationship with Jehovah looks like. Thank you for teaching me and helping me to always trust Jehovah and to look at the bigger picture. I'm sorry you are hurting so much. I love you, but Jehovah loves you even more. With much love and admiration, your other daughter."His daughter Gina says: " My dad wasn't just my dad. He gave so much to those who really need a father figure of someone to talk to. He always looked at the bigger picture when it came to our Creator Jehovah. My dad taught me to listen without prejudice, hug gently, and always gives thanks to Jehovah. My dad also gave me a fondest for creation and the ocean. He always focused on Jehovah. So when people ask me if I mind when people call my dad "Dad" I say no because he truly was a dad to so so many."His son Nate says: "If I could say anything about my dad posthumous, it would be…..Jim was a beautiful human being that had the gift of being a good listener, empathetic and an undeniable appreciation for the arts."Jim was known in the community for his job as a propane technician. He loved his job. So if you needed a tank fixed, heater repaired or had a leak he probably was the one who fixed it. He will be remembered for his giving spirit, calming manner, teacher of the Bible, empathy and warmth. He was an artist, writer, avid photographer, writer of music, and poet. He was devoted to his God Jehovah, his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.