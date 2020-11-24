JANET LOUISE HAGEN was born on October 29, 1933 in Alton, IL to Harry Lewis Hagen and Mary Leone Sinclair. She passed away on November 18, 2020 in Willits, CA. Janet attended Milton and St. Patrick's grade schools, graduated from Marquette High School in 1951 and went to work for John T. Brown at Broadway Cadillac. In 1953 she moved to Oakland, CA went to work for Herrick Iron who was building the Richmond San Rafael Bridge, prison at Vacaville, new highways at Emeryville and prisons all the way to New Mexico. In 1956 she moved to Pasadena, CA and worked for the National Automobile Club. She returned to Alton, IL in 1959 and went to work for Laclede Steel Company. She worked in the Payroll Department and was the first woman to be a supervisor and to serve on the Credit Union Board. In 1976 she was elected to the International position of Secretary with the Daughters of Isabella and moved to New Haven, CT to work. During her years with the organization, computers were installed and the membership of 125 thousand in the United States and Canada were entered which allowed them to offer insurance to all of their members in 1980. The insurance program has been a great income for the organization even today. She organized International Conventions, wrote instruction manual for all three levels of the organization. She still holds her membership at Bishop O'Connor Circle in Wood River, IL and although she lived away from the area remained a supporter of all their programs. In 1993 she went to work for St. Stephen's Church and School in Hamden, CT and in 1999 for St. Brendan's Church and School in New Haven, CT. During this time her mother came from Alton, IL to live with her in Hamden, CT until her death in 2000. In 2001 she moved to Ukiah, CA and in 2002 went to work for St. Mary of the Angel's Catholic Church as parish bookkeeper. She worked until 2006, after 55 years of working she decided it was time to retire for good so she could spend more time playing bridge and pinochle. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and counted cross stitching. She served as a member of the St. Mary of the Angel's Finance Committee and of the Santa Rosa Diocese Finance Committee. Janet is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Andersen of Ukiah, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marjorie (Pat) Hagen on December 13, 2004 and by her brother Rev. William E. Hagen, OMI on January 27, 2010. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



