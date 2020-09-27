Janice Mardelle Groves
Janice Mardelle Groves passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2020, at Ukiah Valley Medical Center. She was 94 years old. Janice was born to Joseph and Ragna Broin on June 16, 1926, in Fosston, Minnesota. She grew up in Fosston, Minnesota, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Stockton, California. She graduated from University of Pacific College with a teaching credential.
Jan fell in love with her future husband, Edwin Riley Groves, and was married on December 30, 1951. They were married for sixty-five years. Ed, who was a pilot for the United States Navy, served in WWII and the Korean War. They were stationed in Japan after the war. Jan spoke of her many memories and adventures while he was stationed there. Jan taught English to elementary school students while she was in Japan. Upon arriving back to the Ukiah area, Jan was an Elementary school teacher at Yokayo School for over thirty-five years. Jan loved teaching children. Jan and Ed owned several Ukiah businesses, Grove Motors, Palace Sport & Hobby Shop and Fitzgeralds Sporting Goods.
As a couple they loved dancing, entertaining, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, traveling in their RV and wine tasting. Jan loved the color purple, parties, Mumm's champagne, shopping, decorating, and great conversations.
Upon Jan and Ed's retirement, they moved to Kelseyville, California, and built a beautiful tri-level home that overlooked Clear Lake. They had many friends in Lake County and she belonged to the Red Hat Society, Yacht Club, Retired Teachers Association and the Elks Club. After Ed's passing on July 9, 2016, Jan moved into Mountain View Assisted Living in Ukiah, California. She was a lady at all times, dressed elegantly, loved to get her hair and nails done to look nice. She was a friend to many and an inspiration to all. She will be dearly missed. We love you, Auntie Janice.
Jan enjoyed her large family: sister, Lilias Biegle, and brothers, Harris, John, and Dennis, who all preceded her in death. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Kevin Broin (Lori), Konnie Massod (Chris), Kathy Caine, Vicki
Blackwood Garcia, Randy Broin (Janet), Pamela Rogers-Rea, Shelia Reinarz (Richard); cousins,
Marcella Bakken and Kimeri Gordan; and her special close family friends, Charley and Marie Myers.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date when family and friends can safely assemble. Jan will be truly missed.
The family would like to thank Mountain View Assisted Living in Ukiah for her excellent care these past four years, UVMC, Dr. Teran's office, and Dr. Ploss. Donations in her memory can be made to your favorite charity
