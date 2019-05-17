













Jeanell (Jean) McDowell, age 78, passed away peacefully May 9, 2019 in her home with family. She was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma cancer in April of this year and sadly, it aggressively attacked her system. She was born December 8, 1940 in Andulisa, Alabama to Johnnie Johnson and Marie Maddox. She grew up in Alabama until the age of 17 then moved to Southern California where she graduated high school and married her first husband, Jim McAllister. They had four children. As a young mother, Jean had many talents; sewing, crafting, cake decorating and making macramé belts and purses. The family moved to Ukiah, California in 1972. Jean worked at a variety of businesses including Mrs. Denison's Cookie Factory, Yokayo Bowl and Pomolita Middle School's cafeteria. She enjoyed bowling where she met Ernie McDowell and in 1988 they were married. She retired from Pomolita in 2000 and enjoyed traveling to visit family and gardening. She found the most joy from her family, friends, pets, gardening and jobs working with children.





Jean is preceded in death by her husband Ernie, daughter Cherisa, her parents and brother, Les Johnson. She is survived by her daughter and husband Lisa and Jimmy Montez; son James McAllister; daughter and husband Teresa and Mike Crudo; sister and husband Johnni (Bernice) and Tom Woolworth; brother and wife James (Mike) and Stacey Johnson; sister and husband Leila and Damien Morozumi; plus 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. She was blessed with a large and loving family.





A special thank you to the caring staff at United Medical Resources, Phoenix Hospice, St. Joseph's Cancer Center, Dr. Wang and Ukiah Adventist Hospital.





A celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer. The family asks that you consider donating to Phoenix Hospice 100 San Hedrin Circle, Willits CA, 95490.





Empire Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.