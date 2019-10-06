|
JEFFERY WRIGHT
Jeff passed away at home on Sept. 28, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born to Clell and June Wright in Vincennes, Indiana on January 22, 1945. He resided in the Ukiah area for 50 plus years. Jeff was retired from PG&E then spent many years in the logging industry. Jeff loved the years he spent logging and all the friends he made along the way. He had such fond and fun memories of his logging years. Spending time in the great outdoors amongst the tall trees brought him great joy. He served in the US Navy abroad the USS Constant. Jeff was married to his wife, Patti, for 20 years. They married the first day of Spring 1999 in Kona, Hawaii. He dearly loved all his family and is survived by sons Aaron and wife Wendy of Upper Lake, Paul of Round Rock, Texas and Jamie and wife Wendy of Rocklin. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Hannah, Laura, Emily, Owen, Brendan, Grayson, Evan, Dalton, Jaimee Lee and the newest edition Great Grandson Aaron Robert. He also leaves behind his sisters Junell Patterson, Joyce Thompson and nieces Jennifer Hoffman and Jill Visser. Jeff will be greatly missed by his lifelong buddies, Larry Heal, Bud Mullen and Sam Capurro. We will forever miss his quirky ways and all the silly nicknames he gave to everyone in the family. His dogs, Zoomie and Finny will miss his warm and comforting lap. A special thank you to our neighbors Pete and Jeni Bushby for all they did to help Jeff and the love and support they constantly give. There are no words to express the sorrow and the emptiness we feel with the loss of Jeff. He will forever be in our hearts and we will miss him every day. At his request there will be no service. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
