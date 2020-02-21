|
|
Joanne Elizabeth Foord passed away, surrounded by her family, on February 4, 2020 following a long illness. Joanne was born in Ukiah, California on October 27,1959, the fourth child of the late Steve and Patricia Gulyas. She attended school in Ukiah starting with Yokayo, then Pomolita, and finally graduating from Ukiah High School in 1978. Joanne met her future husband, Sam Foord, during her sophomore year in high school. After graduation, Joanne worked for a while at a local deli, and then was hired to work at Mendocino Animal Hospital. A few years later, Joanne joined her sister, Anne Nix, and dad, Steve Gulyas, in the family optical business, Mendocino Optical. Joanne and Anne, known to their customers as "the girls" worked together for 35 years, following the death of their father Steve in 1983. Joanne married Sam Foord in May 1984.
Joanne is survived by her husband Sam Foord, her three children, Steve (Chelcy) Foord, Jackie Foord, and Joseph Foord, her five siblings, Mary Gulyas, Anne (Jim) Nix, Tom (Karen) Gulyas, John (Patty) Gulyas, and Bob Gulyas, and her three granddaughters, Kadence Foord, Ayla Fox and Kyndell Dunlap, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joanne loved getting together with friends to laugh and share stories. Joanne was preceded in death by father, Steve Gulyas in 1983, and her mother Patricia Gulyas in 2017.
Joanne was very loved and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lake Mendocino Clubhouse on Saturday, Feb. 29,2020, from 1PM-3PM.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 21, 2020