













JOE DEWAIN





MITCHELL









of Cloverdale, CA passed away at his home on May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and "little dog Kadee". Dewain was born on January 20, 1941 in Pawhuska, OK. When he was very young, his family moved to California and eventually settled in Ukiah, CA. Dewain graduated from Ukiah High School in 1959. In September, 1961, Dewain enlisted in the army. He quickly moved through the ranks and when Dewain was discharged in 1964, he was a Sgt E-5. Dewain's proudest moment in the service was being accepted into the Airborne School and becoming a member of the 101st Airborne Division, Screaming Eagles.





In 1967, he met the love of his life, Cathy (Hines) Mitchell and his wife of 51 years. Dewain is survived by his wife Cathy, sons William,





Gregory (Erika), and grandchildren,





Brittany Mitchell, Spencer Mitchell, Kimberly Mitchell, and Kamrin Mitchell. He is also survived by his two sisters Joanne Wright and Maryanna Baughn and numerous nephews and nieces.





Dewain loved to fish and hunt, and he passed that love down to his sons and grandson Kamrin. For many years, Dewain was a Little League Coach for his son's teams, and when Bill and Greg started playing High School ball, their father was in the bleachers cheering them on. When the grandchildren started participating in sports, Dewain loved watching them play, until illness no longer allowed him to attend their games. Dewain's greatest joy was his family. Frequently, he would tell Cathy that he was so proud of the men his sons had become.





The Mitchell family would like to thank North County Hospice for their support, compassion, and caring not only for Dewain but the entire family. At his request, private services will be held at a later date. Donations in Dewain's name may be made to North County Hospice or s.





"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear." Anonymous Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary