Celebration for a Wonderful Life:
Joseph Denson
In 1977 Billy Joel wrote a song entitled "Only the Good Die Young." I never expected to share this or use a song to speak of my oldest son, but here goes: Joey was on his way to work. He was the Facility Director at Adventist Hospital in Clearlake, with his typical traveling companion, "Baby Girl," a lovely extremely loyal and well behaved German Sheppard, when on the morning of Tuesday the 28th of January he lost control of his car, swerving into the oncoming lane and was struck by an approaching vehicle. Joey's death was sudden and without pain, Baby Girl passed later at the vet's office due to her injuries, as well. Even as death looked upon them both, Baby Girl didn't want to leave Joey's side.
Joey was a life-long resident of Ukiah born on Oct. 27, 1987, with the exception of a five-year enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. He completed basic training at San Diego MCRD, then, spending almost a full year in Pensacola, Florida training to work on electrical systems on rotary wing aircraft, "helo-copters". The balance of his enlistment was spent at Camp Pendleton, assigned to the 3rd Air Wing, MALS 39, the "Hellhounds". During his five-year enlistment Joey reached the rank of Corporal and was able to complete his Bachelor of Science Degree in Technical Management through Embry Riddle Aeronautical
University.
Prior to enlisting, Joey graduated from Ukiah High School, and for a brief time attended Butte College and later Mendocino Community College. Joyce and I were more than happy to cover the cost of a good education but I became just a bit concerned when picking him up one late Friday afternoon to come home for a long weekend and noticed Bud Light cans taped together forming jousting staffs, and the 12-pack boxes formed into head and chest armor in his apartment. Oh, the cost of a good education!
So, at that time, college was not necessarily Joey's calling. His younger brother Aaron had already enlisted in the Marines and recruited Joey while he was home on leave after completing his own basic training. This earned each of them their first promotion. I never have given Aaron much credit for being such a good salesman. Joey and Aaron were closer than any two brothers I have ever seen, Joey was always there for his brother, and wife Holly along with their two children Axl, age four and Max, not quite two.
Joey was able to purchase a home in Oceanside with his wife Cassie, but after transitioning back to Ukiah, selling their Oceanside home and buying a home again here in Ukiah, they divorced. Joey was a tremendously giving individual. He helped his grandmother Kirma Kohler with her husband Ben as he suffered from and later succumbed to Alzheimer's. Joey was helping his grandmother with her house and property while living and working in the Ukiah area. Joey was preceded in death by his biological mother Janet Denson. Joey also has two aunts and an uncle, Rebecca Burford (husband Dewayne, nephews Cody and Trenton.) Lois Wareham (husband Richard, nieces Kate and Liz,) and uncle, Ben Kohler (wife Karla, niece Ellie.)
Over the past several months Joey's life changed in a very positive way. He met the one person who he felt that he would spend the rest of his life with, and was taking some very personal steps to cement this relationship permanently. Emily Scaturro made a lasting impression not only on Joey during their time together but on Joyce and me, as well. This is a sad time, but time will hopefully heal, and we will cherish all of the time we spent together.
I have found it amazing that so many people have been touched by Joey. Joey had the ability to put others first and make them feel as though they had value and self-worth. This personal trait has been expressed by those who he worked for and with, and within both his public and private life. Our family continues to receive messages of such unselfishness and devotion to others it is truly inspirational and very moving. Joyce and I will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center on Sunday Feb. 16 between 2 and 6 p.m. Family and friends are being asked to bring photos and share a brief story about their friend Joey. This will be a potluck event, so please bring food and drinks to share.
This Celebration of Life will be in lieu of any formal services. Joey was a fun-loving young man, who sought excitement and fun in all aspects of his life. He would want those who knew him, and all guests not to be sad but rather enjoy each other's company and have some fun along the way. Thank you, Kevin Jennings and Joyce Boghosian.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 9, 2020