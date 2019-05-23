



JOHN A. MYERS DDS



















John Ashley Myers of Ukiah, CA passed away gently on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after battling a variety of ailments in recent years. He was 78.











A dentist in Ukiah for more than 40 years, Myers spent a life dedicated to giving back to the community. He was active in Ukiah's chapter of Rotary International, where he worked to award Rotary scholarships to local students. He also volunteered for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).











He was born August 16, 1940 in Merced, CA to John Aldwin Myers and Helen Ashley Myers. After attending UC Berkeley, he graduated from UC San Francisco dental school in 1965. He married Lynda Barr Myers in 1964, and eventually settled in Ukiah to practice dentistry and raise a family. They remained friends even after their eventual divorce, and Lynda was his companion and advocate as his health declined.











Myers had a lifelong love of the outdoors and backpacking, which began with many childhood summers spent camping in and exploring Yosemite National Park. He was an avid reader, skilled bridge player, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also loved music and learning, playing guitar and studying French after he retired. Later in life, he travelled extensively, particularly enjoying his travels to France, Cuba, and South America.











He is survived by his son Patrick and daughter-in-law Natasha, of Milpitas; son Christopher and daughter-in-law Nicole, of San Jose; grandchildren Rosa, Mathilde, and Dylan; sister Marjory Pia of Madera; nephews Matthew Pia of Fresno and Giancarlo Pia of Detroit. He is also survived by his ex wife, Lynda Myers, of Ukiah.











A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ukiah Boys and Girls Club or Phoenix Hospice.





Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangments. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 23, 2019