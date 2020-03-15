|
JOHN A. POOLE, JR.
1935-2020
John Poole, of Ukiah, CA, passed away peacefully at home on March 4th. John was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, moving to Ukiah in 1979 as part of a team employed by Masonite Corporation to install Masonite's first computer system. He retired from Masonite in 1994 as their Information Services Manager and spent many years thereafter volunteering at Plowshares. John is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters Jill Poole (Andy Sawdon), Lisa Poole, Christy Poole; stepchildren, Ella and Lucio Giannini. John will forever be remembered in our hearts for his incredible wit, sense of humor and never-ending kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 15, 2020